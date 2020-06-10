Date set for Aberdeen schools to reopen

Schools in Aberdeen will reopen on August 11.
Aberdeen City Council announced today that the new school term will commence with an in-service day on August 10.
The school buildings will then reopen for groups of pupils from the next day.
This will be done in order to support the phasing of pupils back into buildings gradually.
The decision was taken by the council following discussions with the Local Negotiating Committee for Teachers.
More information can be found here
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe