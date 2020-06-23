Date set for Aberdeen councillor’s standards commission hearing after sex assault conviction

The date for a suspended Aberdeen councillor’s conduct hearing has been set.

Alan Donnelly will face the Standards Commission Scotland at a hearing in Aberdeen Town House on October 6.

The former Conservative deputy Lord Provost refused to stand down in the wake of his sexual assault conviction last year.

He denied touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face but was found guilty at trial in December.

The Torry and Ferryhill representative was placed on the sex offender’s register and ordered to pay his victim £800 in compensation.

He quit the Conservative party after his conviction.

Councillor Donnelly was initially suspended for three months following the conviction, which was extended until September 3 earlier this month.