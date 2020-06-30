Date for BrewDog’s move to wind-powered beer production announced

The co-founder of a north-east craft beer giant has confirmed all its production will be wind powered from next month.

BrewDog’s James Watt said as of July 13 all the electricity used to create their beers will come from wind turbines.

Excited to announce that from 13th July all the electricity used to make our beers will come directly from wind turbines. We will make a beer to celebrate called:

'Hello, my name is Gale'. We are on a mission to be the world's most sustainable drinks company. #BrewDogTomorrow pic.twitter.com/KDmGDNCAbE — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) June 28, 2020

To celebrate the news a new beer, “Hello, my name is Gale” will be created.

The three turbines are part of the brewers sustainable vision for the future, with the company looking to become more environmentally friendly.

Combined they will produce around 2.4 megawatts which is enough to power the brewery operation in Ellon.

The vast majority of the beer produced by the company, and sold across bars in the UK and Europe comes from the facility on the edge of the town.

Speaking last month, group chief operating officer David McDowall said: “It’s our commitment to becoming a more responsible and sustainable organisation.

“The end goal is that we think we can set an example by becoming the most sustainable brewery on the planet.

“As well as the wind turbine project we’ve completely ditched plastic from all our packaging and we’re working on an anaerobic digestion project which allows us to take all of the waste water we use in the brewing process and turn it into clean water and reuse it.”