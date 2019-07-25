Date for Aberdeen council by-election set

A by-election to fill two seats in an Aberdeen constituency will take place in October.

Two vacancies have arisen for councillors in the Bridge of Don ward.

This is due to the death of Councillor Sandy Stuart, and the resignation of Councillor Brett Hunt.

The formal notice of poll will be published in August, inviting nominations for the seats.

The by-election will take place on October 3.

There are four elected members for the Bridge of Don ward. Councillor Alison Alphonse and Councillor John Reynolds will continue to serve the area.

