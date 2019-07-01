Dashcam appeal as woman, 20, dies after two-car crash on A96

An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old woman died in a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the smash on the A96 at Coachford, midway between Huntly and Keith, shortly before 7.30am yesterday.

The woman, who was driving a silver Dacia Duster, died from her injuries at the scene. Three men – aged 48, 22 and 22 – who were in a dark grey Volvo XC60, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy Ramsay of the roads policing department said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved.”

The road was closed for several hours, reopening just after 6pm.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who has not yet spoken to them and saw the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact them on 101.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, who represents Huntly, said: “We don’t know any details yet but any death on the roads is one too many.”