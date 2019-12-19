Dashcam appeal after CCTV shows missing man possibly walking out of north-east town

A missing north-east man was spotted on CCTV shortly after being dropped off by a taxi.

William Hay was seen walking in the direction of the Royal Tarlair Golf Club, in Macduff, and possibly heading out of town, at around 3.50am on December 8.

Shortly before he had been dropped off by a taxi near the junction of High Street and Buchan Street.

It’s believed he took the trip from the Crudie area, where he is understood to have been involved in a crash.

Officers have been searching the town, as well as the A98 between Crudie and Macduff.

Inspector Graham Greig said: “We have been carrying out searches on the A98 between Crudie and Macduff as part of our efforts to trace Mr Hay.

“We now have a sighting walking towards the Royal Tarlair Golf Club about 3.50am.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been around at the time in the morning or who may have been driving past and have dash-cam footage which could give us an indication of where William went next.

“Likewise, if William himself reads this appeal please get in touch. Anyone who can help should call us on 101, quoting incident 0782 of Sunday, 8 December.”

The 35-year-old is around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and a gaunt appearance. When he was last seen he was wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt with a black beanie hat or snood.