An appeal has been launched after two men attempted to break into a north-east newsagents.

The incident happened at the Castlegate Newsagents on Castle Street in Banff.

According to police two men attempted to force entry to the store at around 1.30am on Saturday.

Officers in the area are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to come forward and contact Police Scotland on 101.