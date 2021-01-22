Dashcam and CCTV appeal issued after man hurt in attack in north-east town

A man has been injured in an attack in a north-east town.

The assault happened between 2pm-2.30pm yesterday in the Anderson Drive area of Buckie.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has CCTV or dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.

PC Matheson said “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in or passing through the area between these times or has information about the incident.

“We would also ask if you could check any home CCTV or dashcam footage and get in touch with us.”