Dash cam appeal after teenager coughs in face of north-east healthcare worker

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a teenager deliberately coughed in the face of a north-east healthcare worker.

Anyone with dash cam footage from the area near Inchmarlo Golf Course and Brathens Wood at around 1.40pm on Friday is asked to come forward.

In the incident the woman was driving home when she saw a youth waving to attract her attention.

After she stopped the teen coughed directly in her face telling her she would “now get coronavirus” before running off laughing.

He is described as being aged between 13 and 16-years-old, slim build, about 5ft 6ins tall and with a local accent.

The boy was wearing a light grey hoodie, black jacket and black or dark blue joggers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area between noon and 2pm.

Anyone else with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1661 of Friday, 27 March, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.