Dash cam appeal after north-east motorist forced to take ‘evasive action’ to avoid Porsche

Police have launched a dash-cam appeal following a crash on a north-east road.

The incident, believed to have involved black Porsche Boxster, resulted in the driver of a blue Suzuki Swift crashing after being forced to take avoiding action on the A93, near Cambus O’May

The collision, at around 4.30pm yesterday, happened after the Porsche overtook a white Transit-type vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

PC Iain McNab, who is investigating this incident said: “Thankfully the driver was not injured but was understandably shaken.

“I would urge anyone who was on the A93 between Ballater and Aboyne around the time of the collision to contact us if you have information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would also ask anyone who has dash-cam footage and was on the road at the relevant time to review it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2880 of 31 July.”