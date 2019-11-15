Dash cam appeal after assault in Aberdeen

Officers are appealing for dash cam footage following an assault in Aberdeen.

The incident, on Auchmill Road, near the junction with Old Meldrum Road, happened at around 4.40pm on Monday.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who saw a man on a white Honda motorbike approaching a male cyclist.

Bucksburn community policing Constable Andrew Douglas said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man on a white Honda motorbike approaching a male cyclist in the area or any passing motorist who may have any dash cam footage around this time.”