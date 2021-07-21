Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Daring singletons from north and north-east wanted for new series of Naked Attraction

By Lauren Robertson
21/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 21/07/2021, 5:40 pm
Anna Richardson, presenter of Naked Attraction.
Channel 4 is looking for a new batch of singletons to bare all on their hit show, Naked Attraction.

The show is entering its seventh series and producers are keen to feature more contestants from across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Naked Attraction aims to strip back, literally, the difficulties and confusion surrounding modern dating.

It asks what people are truly attracted to in a completely unfiltered situation.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants!

“In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

How does the show work?

A hopeful singleton selects someone to date from six naked hopefuls based purely on the power of naked attraction.

Each stands in their own individual coloured pod and their bodies are gradually revealed from the bottom up in all their glory.

In each round, the picker eliminates one of the nude hopefuls, and only then is their face revealed.

The singleton will then go on a date with the last person standing, after revealing their own birthday suit.

Naked Attraction is presented by Anna Richardson, who helps contestants whittle down their options.

If you’ve been unlucky in love and want to give the show a try, you can apply here. 

Filming for the new series will start in autumn this year, in line with the Coronavirus guidance at the time.