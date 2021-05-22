Dapper bikers in north-east raising money for charity with group ride

Dozens of charitable chaps will be donning their freshly pressed tweed and polished boots to go for a gentlemanly motorcycle ride around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tomorrow.

Around 50 riders will be taking part in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, beginning in Aberdeen and crossing the finish line in Banchory.

They will be riding a selection of vintage vehicles to raise awareness and funds for Movember.

The event host, Lenny Webster, said: “It’s a global event that takes place every year, normally at the end of September. This year they’ve moved it to May to take advantage of the supposedly better weather in the northern hemisphere, but that’s debatable.

“The rides have been running for 10 years, so this is actually the 10th anniversary of it happening. It’s been in Aberdeen since 2016, I took over the hosting of the ride in 2018. Since we’ve been doing it we’ve raised about £50-60,000, just the Aberdeen one alone.

“Globally, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has taken in around $30million since it started, and it’s definitely the biggest motorcycle charity event that takes place.”

After the disappointment of the 2020 event being cancelled due to covid, this year’s ride was organised at the last minute when restrictions changed on May 17.

The riders normally have a celebration at the end of the ride and this year they will go to the Buchanan Bistro in Banchory. He said: “They’re quite happy to host the riders coming in and they’ve actually provided a complimentary lunch for us as well which is absolutely fantastic and super generous of them.

“So, the first 40 riders that have registered and fundraised are all getting a complementary lunch at the bistro.”

Other local businesses have been showing their support for the dapper chaps. Shirlaws Motorcycles are providing a brand new helmet and other motorcycling clothes as prizes for the four riders who raise the most money.

Additionally, Rugged Miles have donated items for the most dapper rider which will be judged tomorrow. Mr Webster describes it as a “bit of fun to keep the guys interested and inspire them to go out and raise a bit more money for the charity.”

The route will go through Aberdeen and has only been shared with the registered riders for safety reasons, however, Mr Webster did say they will be riding along Union Street.

“If there’s anyone on Union Street who’d like to give us a wave we’ll be heading up past there a little after 11am and we will give you a toot and a gentlemanly tip of the hat as well.”

The group of gentleman will finish at the Buchanan Bistro at around 12pm where they will stay for a couple of hours. Members of the public are welcome to go along to look at the motorbikes and have a chat with the chaps to find out more about the cause.