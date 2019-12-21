Danielle’s luck of the draw at Aberdeen development

An Aberdeen woman has won a new BMW in a prize draw.

Danielle McKinlay, 30, won the £27,000 motor after the competition among residents at the city’s Countesswells community.

It was organised by housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes.

Danielle said: “I can’t believe I have won the car and I am over the moon.

“Not only was 2019 the year I got married and moved into my dream home with Stewart Milne Homes, but now I have a new BMW.”

The firm’s regional director Neil Thomson said: “I’d like to thank all our new homeowners across our communities in the north.”