Daniel Sloss announces Aberdeen comedy festival headline gig

World-renowned comedian Daniel Sloss is coming back as a headline act at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

He will bring his new show HUBRIS to the Music Hall on Sunday October 4, the opening weekend of the 11-day celebration of stand-up.

Daniel was one of the major draws at the festival last year, with his Music Hall gig selling out.

Tickets are expected to be in demand for his new show when they go on sale this Friday.

Shona Byrne, senior project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, which stages the comedy festival, said it was great to welcome Daniel back.

“Daniel’s humour is well known to be deliciously dark. He’s a real crowd pleaser and we are thrilled to welcome him on his first Scottish date of his limited tour run of HUBRIS this October,” said Shona.

She added shows like Daniel’s are the reason the festival has grown in reputation and popularity with both local comedy fans and visitors to the city since it started in 2016.

“The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has grown to become one of the big three comedy festivals in Scotland, and with headliners like Daniel Sloss, as well as recently announced Jon Richardson for the 2020 event, we are aiming to continue that this year,” she said.

Daniel, who was brought up in Fife, made his name in comedy as a teenager and now, aged 29, tours globally and has produced phenomenally popular specials on Netflix, which have been streamed in more than 190 countries.

HUBRIS – which contains strong language, adult themes and is strictly 16+ – is his 11th solo show.

It has been selling out around the world and broke box office records in Edinburgh.

As well as Daniel and Jon, comedians already announced for the festival – from October 1 to 11 – are Gary Meikle and Tez Ilyas. Many more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Shona said: “Aberdeen Inspired has been working hard to grow the festival and it is events like these which reinforce Aberdeen’s growing status as a great city for comedy.”

For information and tickets visit www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com