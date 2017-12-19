Dangerous North-east driver banned from the road for three years

A dangerous driver who assaulted a member of the public who tried to take his car keys has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

Edgars Deveiko’s driving caught the attention of members of the public in Kittybrewster Retail Park on September 18.

Concerned witnesses called police when 47-year-old Deveiko sped into the car park at around 7pm revving the engine before exiting the vehicle and staggering across the car park into a shop.

Fiscal depute Jamie Dunbar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court witnesses then followed Deveiko when he drove off and noticed him “weaving across the road” and “negotiating a junction while on the wrong side of the road”.

The witnesses followed Deveiko to Lidl on King Street where they saw him drive into a hedge.

Another witness then tried to retrieve the car keys to prevent Deveiko driving away.

Mr Dunbar said: “When they approached the accused he immediately became aggressive towards them and kicked the witness on his right arm.

“The extent of the injury is described as a small scratch.”

He added when police arrived they “formed the impression the accused was under the influence of alcohol” as there was a “strong smell of alcohol”, he was “unsteady” on his feet and had slurred speech.

Deveiko, whose address was given in court papers as Gordon Place, Inverurie, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault, failing to identify the driver of the car to police and failing to supply a breath sample.

Tony Burgess, Deveiko’s solicitor, said the offences happened the day before his client’s birthday and that he had been struggling with debt.

He said: “He consumed alcohol and then made the terrible mistake of deciding to drive.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin fined Deveiko £900 on top of his road ban. He was also ordered to pay the man he kicked £300 in compensation.