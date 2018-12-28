Dangerous north-east bridge demolished

Works to demolish a historic 170-year-old bridge have been completed.

Workers moved in on Abbeyton Bridge on Christmas Eve to bring down the dangerous structure.

The span, which carries the B966 near Fordoun over the East Coast main rail line, has been closed since July because it was crumbling under the weight of passing traffic.

All works affecting the track were completed on Boxing Day with the line handed back to Network Rail just after midnight.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee approved £1 million to demolish the bridge before it collapses.

A decision has still to be made on whether the bridge will be replaced due to budget constraints.

However, local traders have expressed concerns over access.