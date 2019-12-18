‘Dangerous’ fire-hit Aberdeen bowling club to be demolished

A “dangerous” fire-hit former bowling club in an Aberdeen community is finally being demolished after months of lying in a ruined state.

Kaimhill Outdoors Sports Centre was badly damaged by a blaze in September, with firefighters battling for more than a hour to extinguish it.

The pavilion is owned by Aberdeen City Council but had been closed since 2017.

Local representatives have previously called the building “unsafe” with youths seen congregating outside it, despite it being cordoned off.

Now demolition experts have arrived on-site to start the works, hoping that it will be finished by the end of winter.

The news was welcomed by Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill, who was one of those worried about the safety of the building.

He said: “I’m pleased to see work has finally started as I contacted (Aberdeen City Council) months ago about safety and was told it would be knocked down.

“It was dangerous to those foolish enough to go in.

“The site is fenced off, but it is still a safety risk as it can be accessed, although I understand they had to find the right contractor.

“It is a possible site for a housing development, although I would like to see some green space and community usage there as well.

“The building was completely unsafe and the best thing they can do is knock it down.”

A section of the roof was torn away by the fire, with the walls blackened and charred wood and broken glass littering the ground.

There are hopes that a new council housing scheme will be built on the site.

Paul O’Connor, chairman of Garthdee Community Council, also welcomed the demolition, although urged the council to utilise the site to benefit residents.

He said: “The council has earmarked it for housing but I want them to give us back money for any development built there.

“It is a positive opportunity for all of us.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Lawrie Demolition Ltd has commenced works this week to demolish the fire-damaged sports pavilion at the former Kaimhill Outdoor Centre.

“The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of this winter, weather permitting.”