Dangerous driver stopped by police on A90 tests positive for cocaine

A a dangerous driver on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road has returned a positive cocaine test.

Officers traced the driver following reports of dangerous driving along the A90 on Thursday.

And after submitting a drug test, police say driver tested positive for cocaine.

The driver’s blood will now be submitted for further analysis.

It comes as the force vowed to get tough on drug drivers as part of a new national campaign.

During August, officers said patrols would be stepped up while the summer drink and drug drive campaign in early July meant more than 150 related offences were reported.

Out of the 156 offences, 66 related to drink driving, 41 related to driving a vehicle with a drug over the prescribed limit while another 17 related to driving while unfit to do so due to being under the influence.

Yesterday (02/09/2021) after a report of dangerous driving on the A90 between Blackdog and Ellon #FormartineCPT PCs traced the driver who tested positive for cocaine. The driver’s blood sample will be submitted for analysis. #NoExcuse #KeepingRoadsSafe pic.twitter.com/ELI32xL1pE — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) September 3, 2021

A further 32 drivers were reported for refusing to provide a sample.

Speaking at the time, Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “We have sadly seen time and again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence, or over the limit of drugs, and it is simply unacceptable.

“Roadside drug testing has been in place for almost two years, and road policing officers are detecting drug driving offences far too regularly.

“Drug, or drink, driving can and does have fatal consequences which should be enough of a deterrent.

“If convicted of such an offence, you could go to jail, lose your job and your driving licence and be given a fine.

“If you have concerns someone may be drug driving, please call us so we can take action.”