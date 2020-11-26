Dangerous dog sentenced to death goes missing near north-east woods

A dangerous dog that was sentenced to death by the courts has gone missing in north-east woods on the day his owner was ordered to hand him over.

Jasper the pharaoh hound attacked two people and a dog in Ellon and, on November 13, Aberdeen Sheriff Court gave owner Susan Allan a week to hand him over so he could be destroyed.

Seven days later, on November 20, Allan reported her pet missing, posting on a lost and found Facebook group that he had disappeared near White Cow Woods in Mintlaw.

She described him as “friendly but quite nervous”.

Sheriff William Summers fined Allan, of Swan Road in Ellon, a total of £320 in addition to making the destruction order.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and which repeatedly bit two people to their injury.

During Allan’s court case, it was revealed that she lost control of Jasper on March 26 this year when it attacked a small Scottie dog and its owner as she tried to block the attack.

A passer by was then bitten by the pharaoh hound when he tried to intervene as Allan stood by and watched.

The 60-year-old’s solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, told the court his client didn’t do anything to stop her pet because she was so shocked by the incident.

Allan – who declined to comment about the disappearance – posted an appeal on Lost and Found Pets Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in the hope she will be reunited with her dog.

She wrote: “Jasper is missing. Looks like a little deer, is chipped, wearing brown collar and tag with my details.

“Has been reported to police and dog warden.

“He is friendly but quite nervous.”

Police confirmed that the dog was reported missing to them.

In the comments section of the post, some dog-walkers voiced concern about Jasper being in the woods by himself – particularly since he was dangerous.

One said: “Has this dog been found? We frequently walk our labrador at the white cow woods.

“This missing dog was ordered to be put to sleep by the courts last week sadly for being aggressive and attacking a person and another dog.

“Bit worried about walking at the white cow woods with such a dog loose considering its history.”

Wilma Donald, whose dog was hurt in the initial incident, said she is “uncomfortable” that the canine is still roaming around.

She said: “I’m not very happy about this. It is very uncomfortable knowing it is still alive.”

The judge said it should be destroyed.”