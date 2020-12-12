‘I thought I was going to die’: Danger dog tried to kill Aberdeen woman leaving her scarred for life

An Aberdeen woman mauled by an American Bulldog today told how she thought she was going to die during the attack.

Lynsey Casson suffered multiple injuries after the animal bit her ponytail and dragged her to the ground before biting her head, arm and both feet – and she later discovered a tooth from the dog embedded in her head.

© Supplied by Lynsey Casson

The dog, Boston, targeted the 37-year-old veterinary receptionist as she tried to bring her own dog, Rogue, into the communal garden of properties on Shapinsay Road on June 25.

Lynsey, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the incident, was hospitalised after the attack and claims it was not logged by the officer on the scene who had gone on holiday afterwards.

Some people may find the below graphic image upsetting

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Dana Mullen, 42, pled guilty to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and repeatedly bit the woman to her head and body to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

She is due to be sentenced in January and Boston has been “dispatched” following the incident in the summer.

Speaking of the traumatic attack, Lynsey said: “He tried to attack my dog and in stepping into his path, he attacked me.

“He grabbed me by the hair and dragged me to the ground, then bit through my right foot. He then bit through my left ankle and dragged me across the concrete.

“Finally he ran round and clamped down on my upper right arm. At no point did the owner try to restrain him and I thought he was going to kill me. Eventually, he let go and I was able to escape into my hallway and scream for help.”

© Supplied by Lynsey Casson

Lynsey said: “I thought I was going to die so my main thought was to get my body over my dog and to save it.”

“I locked eyes with the dog while it had hold of my upper arm and I honestly thought I was going to die.

“The owner didn’t even do anything she just stood there because she was scared of getting bitten.

“I remember saying to her ‘make it stop, make it stop. It was horrific.”

Lynsey paid tribute to her neighbours who came to her aid in the aftermath of the attack in the summer and revealed the impact it has had on her.

Lynsey said: “My neighbours were amazing and helped hold the wound together and called an ambulance on the day.

“I’ve lost some strength and ability to do things with my right hand because I can’t write now.

“I’ve had to move house too. To say this ordeal was traumatic is an understatement.

“Justice has not been served. Through no fault of my own, I have obtained injuries which have left me partially disabled on my right side.

“This affects not only my daily life but my ability to do my job. The emotional repercussions of the attack have been overwhelming and I will be dealing with the PTSD for years.”

Lynsey spent three days in hospital after the attack and said: “It wasn’t until days after I had been discharged that I found part of the dog’s tooth embedded in my head.

She added: “I have been the victim of an attack, through no fault of my own and am left permanently scarred both physically and mentally.

Lynsey is also unhappy with the police response to the case and only read about the outcome of court proceedings in the Evening Express.

Lynsey said: “There was no contact from the police regarding the incident at all and even the nurses on the ward commented how strange this was, regardless of the Covid-19 situation.

“I was discharged on Sunday and went to my parent’s house as I could not walk, or bathe myself. Also, at this point, I had no clue what was happening with my case and therefore didn’t know if it was safe to return home.

“I contacted the police repeatedly and it wasn’t until I put in a formal complaint that two officers came to take my statement – up until this point, I didn’t even have a case reference.

“The police also said they would contact Victim Support on my behalf. This is something that should have been done already, but due to an officer not putting my case on the system before going on annual leave, the officers taking my statement were completely in the dark about what had happened.

“The officers assured me that if I was in need of updates I could call them on 101 anytime, yet every time I did I was told that someone would call back and they never did. I ended up having to call Victim Support myself to get help.”

A police statement said: “Police Scotland received a complaint relating to police inquiries into a female being injured by a dog in Aberdeen on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

“The complaint was dealt with appropriately and those involved were provided with suitable and appropriate advice and the complaint was subsequently withdrawn.”