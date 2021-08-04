Dandy Lion branded Scotland’s ‘most hated’ statue by US website – but is he?

Dandy Lion in Elgin has been branded as one of Scotland’s “most hated” statues.

The colourful character attracted divisive opinions when it was unveiled in 2016.

However, the artwork has since weaved its way into the hearts of many by inspiring Halloween costumes, cards and countless jokes.

However, US-based website Atlas Obscura has now branded the “baffling beast” as one of the most disliked.

Is Dandy Lion hated or loved?

Atlas Obscura, which shares reviews from travellers, describes Dandy Lion as a “shockingly absurd” and “hated” addition to Elgin town centre.

It adds: “The 10ft-tall Dandy Lion was unveiled in 2016 as part of the Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere heritage project to bring a bit of fresh new art to downtown Elgin.

“But instead of ushering in a wave of enthusiasm, the quirky statue was drowned in an ocean of criticism.

“Unfortunately for the statue, and the artist behind it, many view the jovial hybrid creature as anything but dandy.

“It’s been deemed an eyesore unfit to stand among the historic monuments and buildings in the town centre.

“Yet still, passersby can’t resist snapping photos of the dapper beast. The statue seems to slowly be worming its way into the community’s heart.

“It’s made its way onto postcards and even gotten to participate in Halloween after some people dressed it up in a costume.”

Dandy Lion – why?

Dandy Lion was installed on Elgin High Street in 2016 as part of the Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere project, which aimed to highlight the town’s heritage.

Princess Anne even inspected the colourful character herself when officially opening the trail.

Dandy Lion’s design was inspired by the dandelion flower workers wore in their lapels to show they were looking for work in Elgin.

The beast is wearing a cashmere cardigan from a local woollen mill and has a mermaid’s tail due to his home being the historic site of a fish market.

And the top hat? Well, that’s just to look dandy.