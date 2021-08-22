Dancers invited to apply for Aberdeen residency as Citymoves nets £10k in funding

A north-east dance school is launching a one-off professional residency programme this winter after receiving £10,000 as part of a scheme to help the arts recover from the pandemic.

Citymoves, which has been an Aberdeen institution for almost 35 years, has invited Scotland-based dance artists of all abilities to apply.

The cash for the project has come from Creative Scotland’s Venues Relief Fund.

Under the plans, up to five dancers will be able to take up one or two-week residencies at the studio on Schoolhill later this year.

Applications of up to £2,300 apiece to develop dance projects will be considered.

‘We’re here to help’

Dance development coordinator for Citymoves, Sam Stephen, said the group would be on hand to help any successful applicants.

Sam said: “We are keen to promote this funding to support the community, as we have all been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We want to welcome applications from dance artists of all levels, from early career to the more experienced – if you’re thinking about applying then please do.

“We’re here to help with applications too, budgeting for a larger fund can be overwhelming so we are on hand to make this as accessible for applicants as possible.”

Residencies must take place in late October, November or December 2021.

Exciting opportunity

Citymoves chief executive, Hayley Durward, added: “This one-off opportunity to expand our residency programme, giving larger financial support, is exciting for Scottish-based dance artists.

“Those who work with collaborators may find it advantageous to take their development time up in Aberdeen, where our studios give quiet reflection time and accessible community groups to work with, should that meet the outcomes of the artists’ work.

“These winter residencies could be to research and develop new ideas, rehearse current work or pre-production”

How to get in touch

People should apply using this form

Shorturl.at/qrEOY

– including information on if they need any access costs.

The deadline is noon on September 1 and the panel will meet to decide the applicants on September 8, with a decision made on September 10.

For more information or an informal chat people can contact sam.stephen@citymoves.org.uk