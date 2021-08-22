Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Dancers invited to apply for Aberdeen residency as Citymoves nets £10k in funding

By Ben Hendry
22/08/2021, 6:00 am
Performers Eowyn Emerald and Dancers during a Citymoves show in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A north-east dance school is launching a one-off professional residency programme this winter after receiving £10,000 as part of a scheme to help the arts recover from the pandemic.

Citymoves, which has been an Aberdeen institution for almost 35 years, has invited Scotland-based dance artists of all abilities to apply.

The cash for the project has come from Creative Scotland’s Venues Relief Fund.

Under the plans, up to five dancers will be able to take up one or two-week residencies at the studio on Schoolhill later this year.

Applications of up to £2,300 apiece to develop dance projects will be considered.

‘We’re here to help’

Dance development coordinator for Citymoves, Sam Stephen, said the group would be on hand to help any successful applicants.

Sam said: “We are keen to promote this funding to support the community, as we have all been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We want to welcome applications from dance artists of all levels, from early career to the more experienced – if you’re thinking about applying then please do.

“We’re here to help with applications too, budgeting for a larger fund can be overwhelming so we are on hand to make this as accessible for applicants as possible.”

Residencies must take place in late October, November or December 2021.

The Fab Fitsteppers taking part in the Citymoves Spring Showcase in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

Exciting opportunity

Citymoves chief executive, Hayley Durward, added: “This one-off opportunity to expand our residency programme, giving larger financial support, is exciting for Scottish-based dance artists.

“Those who work with collaborators may find it advantageous to take their development time up in Aberdeen, where our studios give quiet reflection time and accessible community groups to work with, should that meet the outcomes of the artists’ work.

“These winter residencies could be to research and develop new ideas, rehearse current work or pre-production”

How to get in touch

People should apply using this form

Shorturl.at/qrEOY

– including information on if they need any access costs.

The deadline is noon on September 1 and the panel will meet to decide the applicants on September 8, with a decision made on September 10.

For more information or an informal chat people can contact sam.stephen@citymoves.org.uk

North-east arts and culture organisations share in further £17 million emergency funding for Scotland