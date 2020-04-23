Video: Dancer wants to get north-east moving during NHS tribute

A professional dancer is hoping to inspire the north-east to add some moves to their applause for NHS staff tonight.

Katheryn Officer from Westhill has created her very own routine to the song We’re all in this together, which features in the 2008 Disney movie High School Musical.

The 23-year-old has created a video so people can learn her choreography before tonight’s applause for health service workers.

She is running a live video stream from 8pm so people from the north-east and beyond can join her.

Katheryn has also been providing dance lessons to the children living in her street by teaching from her own garden.

She is also helping with the coronavirus pandemic fight having taken a temporary job at a supermarket.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Katheryn trained at Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts and at the Ikin Dance studio in Australia and has travelled across the world with her dancing.

She said the main aim for her NHS clap dance party is for people to enjoy themselves while paying tribute to doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

Katheryn said: “I love exercise and fitness and of my main things is keeping it fun for everybody.

“I just want to take people out of a negative headspace.

“The dance routine is from a song from High School Musical and it is easy and so much fun.

“The message of the song is relevant for just now because we need to work together at this time.

“This was neighbour Amber Price’s idea to do this and she is really supportive. My entire street have always supported everything I’ve done with dancing.”

Katheryn has taken a key worker job at the Tesco supermarket in Westhill and said: “It is really good because I can apply a lot of the things I’ve learned in dancing to this. That includes speaking to different people.

“I’m so fortunate I get on with everyone who comes into the store. I’m only a temporary staff but everyone who comes in has thanked us for being at work. It is nice. “

For more information about the NHS clap dance party visit https://facebook.com/events/s/nhs-clap-dance-party/573493660192110/?ti=icl

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day