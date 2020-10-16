DanceLive: North-east beachgoers invited to play creative role in virtual festival

North-east beachgoers are being invited to play a creative role in a festival dedicated to dance.

Now in its 15th year, DanceLive, which is run by charity Citymoves, is available to stream by dance lovers across the globe from October 15 to 18.

The event is being presented in a new digital format, featuring virtual performances, live-streamed workshops, online interviews, and Q&As with artists.

Now dancers Laura Booth and Katie Taylor from Aberdeen are asking people in the north-east to visit their local beach and record their experiences in the form of video, voice recording, photograph, drawing, or dance.

The results will be gathered to make a film called ‘Clearing’ which will be debuted on Sunday.

Laura and Katie will be issuing daily prompts on Friday and Saturday and are asking beachgoers to respond to them on their visit.

Dance artist Laura said: “Our performance is called ‘Clearing’. It is a place to play, to seek sanctuary, to be in motion and stillness.

“Float through the ocean, explore the shore, find yourself between the comfort of the clouds and the support of the sand.

“Throughout DanceLive 2020 we’re inviting everyone to join us in exploring the beach, whether that is Aberdeen beach, your local beach, or your bedroom beach.”

Contemporary artist Katie Taylor added: “From Friday, October 16 to Saturday, October 17 a prompt will be shared online each morning as a starting point for a visit to the beach.

“After your trip to the beach, we ask that you send us a recording of what you have experienced.

“This can be through film, a voice recording, a photograph, a drawing, a dance, or whatever form you would like this to take.

“We will be gathering all of the recordings to create a film. On Sunday, October 18 at 3:30pm there will be an online screening, giving us the opportunity to see where each of our discoveries has taken us.”

Laura and Katie ask that recordings are sent to clearingdancelive@gmail.com by Saturday, October 17 at 5pm.

DanceLive, which is supported by Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland, and EventScotland, takes place from October 15 to October 18, 2020.

Tickets cost £7 for a day’s pass and £25 for a festival pass which will give access to the whole four-day programme.

Tickets and a comprehensive festival programme can be found by visiting https://www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive-festival

To find out more about Citymoves Dance Agency, go to www.citymoves.org.uk/