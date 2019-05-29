Dana Petroleum fined for ‘unplanned release’

Dana Petroleum has been fined £6,000 for accidentally releasing materials into the sea.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard today that during the drilling of Well U1-4 on July 9, 2016, at the Ocean Guardian Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit, 55 miles from the Shetland coast, there was “unplanned release” of low toxicity oil based mud from onto the sea bed.

A Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) was deployed to examine the seabed and found the mud released across the seabed, with drilling subsequently stopped.

The cause of release was the failure of the cement job at the casing shoe. The court was told there were 83 tonnes of the low toxicity mud.