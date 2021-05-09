Dame Katherine Grainger joins the call for a ‘Thank You Day’ across the UK

The north-east’s Katherine Grainger is among a host of famous names backing a viral campaign to say ‘Thank You’ across the UK on July 4.

The Olympian, who was born in Glasgow, but grew up in Netherley, is joined by the likes of Lorraine Kelly and Michael Sheen along with thousands of Britons who have already signed up in support of the idea.

With communities in Scotland and across the UK looking forward to enjoying greater freedom to socialise this summer, a campaign to say ‘thank you’ to those in our local communities who helped us though the crisis has received a groundswell of support.

Nationwide campaign to say thank you

The campaign is calling on people to mark the day by getting together with their neighbours, friends and family and joining in a huge nationwide thank you.

The proposal has come from a small group of people from across the UK including May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the UK’s first Covid vaccination jab in December, and Debbie Matthew, a stroke survivor from Scotland.

Together they have today issued an open invitation for people to join them, saying: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on so many people, and it’s tested us in ways we never expected. But for many of us, it has also bought us closer together. Closer to our families and to our communities.

“As a country we aren’t always great at saying thank you to each other. But this year, we want to be part of changing that. To choose one day where we all pause to say thank you to each other. To remember what binds us together, not just what pushes us apart.

“We all have different people to thank, from family members to key workers, good neighbours to volunteers.

“So please join us with your friends, neighbours and communities in taking part in the country’s first ever National Thank You Day on the 4th of July. And let’s say thank you together.”

Backing from household names

As well as gaining support from five-time medal winning rower Dame Katherine Grainger, it is also being backed by household names including presenter Lorraine Kelly, actor Michael Sheen, astronaut Tim Peake, presenter Gary Lineker and more.

It also has the backing of dozens of national organisations including the Scouts, Girlguiding, the Together Coalition, and Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

The NHS will be joining in on July 4 too, following the huge public support for the Health Service on its 72nd anniversary over the same weekend last year.

‘Wonderful chance to say thank you’

People and organisations across the UK have been coming up with their own ideas for how to make ‘Thank You Day’ special. Plans already in place include:

Getting together with neighbours for a street party or picnic

Special Park Runs

Raising a glass or a cuppa to say ‘Cheers for Volunteers’ at 5pm.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said: “This is such a wonderful chance to say thank you to all of those in the front line who have been under such enormous pressure to keep us safe.

“There’s a renewed sense of community that has flourished at a grass roots level thanks to kind, compassionate and generous people. That really is something to be thankful for.”

For more details about Thank You Day, visit:

www.chss.org.uk/thank-you-day