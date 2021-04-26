Dame Evelyn Glennie announced as ambassador for charity behind Big Noise Torry

A world-famous percussionist has been named as the ambassador for a charity that transforms young lives through music.

Dame Evelyn Glennie, who is originally from Methlick, near Ellon, is the world’s premier solo percussionist.

She has today been announced as ambassador for Sistema Scotland, and will play an important role in promoting the charity’s Big Noise programme in Torry, Dundee, Glasgow and Stirling.

Since it launched in 2015, Big Noise Torry has attracted more than 600 members.

It helps narrow the attainment gap and develop life skills and confidence by running an after-school programme, which includes activities such as playing musical instruments.

Dame Evelyn vows to make it easier for all children to enjoy music

Dame Evelyn, who has been profoundly deaf since the age of 12, said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of ambassador to Sistema Scotland. I believe whole-heartedly in building bridges and making sure that all our young people within Scotland have shared access to music making. The work that Sistema Scotland has already done is amazing and their vision continues to be high and wide.

“I’m determined to support their work and raise awareness of the impacts of Big Noise and the many other initiatives embarked on. My commitment to social cohesion and developing our listening awareness is a life-long mission. All the work that Sistema Scotland does truly resonates with everything I’m passionate about.”

As an ambassador, Dame Evelyn – who was also recently named as chancellor of the Robert Gordon University – hopes she will be able to help Sistema Scotland in its commitment to improve lives, strengthen communities and help children and young people grow into healthy, happy adults.

‘Privilege’ to have Dame Evelyn’s involvement

Benny Higgins, chairman of Sistema Scotland, said: “I am delighted that Dame Evelyn Glennie will be supporting the work of Sistema Scotland and raising awareness of the impacts of Big Noise.

“Dame Evelyn is known across the world not only for her wonderful skills in music, but also for her commitment to social cohesion and improving how we listen and learn from each other – values we very much share here at Sistema Scotland.”

Nicole Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “What a privilege it is to welcome Dame Evelyn to our Big Noise family. I know she will be an incredible inspiration to the children and young people of Big Noise, as she already is to our colleagues.”

Big Noise has support of renowned musicians

In the past year, Big Noise programmes have held over 8,400 online courses, continuing to support children and young people through the pandemic.

As well as Dame Evelyn, Sistema Scotland also has the support of the globally renowned Nicola Benedetti as a “big sister” to the children and young people of Big Noise.

Other projects are running in the Douglas area of Dundee, Raploch in Strling, and Govanhill in Glasgow.