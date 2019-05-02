Dame Esther Rantzen meets 100-year-old Norman at Childline Aberdeen

A children’s charity has marked the 15th anniversary of its Aberdeen base – with a special thank you given to its oldest volunteer.

Norman Hutchison, who recently celebrated turning 100 years old, met Childline’s founder Dame Esther Rantzen yesterday at the charity’s city base on Ruby Place.

The Aberdeen branch of Childline began in 2004, with Norman starting as a volunteer office administrator at the age of 85.

The Dyce centenarian said: “I really enjoy going into the base and I know it is something worthwhile because it frees up skilled people to do their jobs.

“Some of the things happening to children are shocking, that’s why it’s so important that Childline is there.

“The service is always in need of volunteers – and it would be good if more men volunteered.

“It was great to meet Esther again today. I got a lovely message from her wishing me happy returns on my 100th birthday which was very nice.”

Another volunteer who started alongside Norman 15 years ago was George Berston, 76, from Turriff, who works as a counsellor, and started because he always worked with young people.

George said: “When I first started it was just voice calls and now it’s both voice calls and computer chat – that is the biggest difference, along with the different nature in the type of problems.

“Children suffering from mental health problems were not so prevalent 15 years ago.”

Other issues the volunteers have dealt with in recent years include increased rates of cyber bullying, online grooming and forced marriages.

In the last year the Aberdeen office has handled a total of 13,841 counselling sessions.

Childline was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen, who is most commonly known for being the presenter of the BBC series That’s Life!

The show became the inspiration behind the charity in 1986.

She called Norman a “national treasure” and feels inspired by his continued hard work.

She added: “It was wonderful to meet Norman, Childline’s oldest volunteer, as he celebrates his 100th birthday. I come away from Aberdeen feeling so inspired by all the people I have met here.

“Childline Aberdeen has been a real flagship for our charity and it’s an honour to visit for the 15th anniversary of it opening.”

The charity is also in need of more volunteers, who can register interest on 0121 227 7577.

Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or online at www.childline.org.uk.