Damage to Provost Skene’s House ‘may add to Hall for Heroes cost’

Plans for a famed Aberdeen attraction could change if the building is in a worse condition than expected.

Provost Skene’s House is due to undergo a significant redevelopment, which will see a Hall for Heroes built to celebrate famous Aberdonians.

However, the building is currently in a state of disrepair, and council officers have said the proposals may change if the landmark is more damaged than first thought.

At a meeting of the capital programme committee, chief officer of capital John Wilson confirmed the measure, which was mentioned in a report to the committee.

The report states the council is wading into the “unknown” with the building and this factor may increase the amount of repairs needed.

Initially, the budget for the work was given at £1.875 million. However, projected costs have since risen to £3.8m. To mitigate an overspend, the report states the council could “reduce the scope of works”.

When questioned by SNP city growth and resources spokesman Alex Nicoll, on potential changes, Mr Wilson said: “There’s been a survey carried out, but when you open up new areas it’s unclear what you’ll find.

“However, if we do encounter wet rot or something along those lines, we will be looking to revisit the scheme, to make sure it comes back within budget.”

Steve Whyte, the director of resources at the local authority, said: “We don’t have a list we work from, it depends on the scale of the repairs.

“If it’s £10,000 – where we could change something quite easily – we would do so, but if it’s a lot more, we would come back to committee for councillors to take (it) forward.”