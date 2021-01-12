Dae Ye Ken? North-east partnership launches new community initiative

A north-east partnership has launched a new community initiative designed to provide a range of advice.

Dae Ye Ken? is being delivered in the Kincardine and Mearns area by Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Home Energy Scotland and Kincardine and Mearns Citizens’ Advice Bureau.

Designed to offer help and advice, weekly topics will be discussed such as employment, saving fuel and reducing bills, food, finance and benefits and health and wellbeing.

It will run until February 12.

Participants can join online webinars, watch support videos prepared by partners, read up on advice and get signposted to further help and support.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee, said: “There is little doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has had and continues to have a significant impact on our communities.

“This innovative local initiative is an excellent example of how our partners can work collaboratively to achieve real community benefit. I find it encouraging that there will be something for everybody within this programme and I am sure it will be warmly welcomed by our communities.”

Area manager Bruce Stewart added: “This initiative is a great example of practical partnership working at its best and demonstrates the strength of linkages and relationships within the Community Planning family in Kincardine and Mearns.”

For more information and a full programme, visit www.kandmcommunities.com