Dad’s thanks following reports former Aberdeen club promoter Jordan Dean Lindsay makes contact

A missing former Aberdeen club promoter has reportedly made contact with friends.

Jordan Dean Lindsay was reported missing in Barcelona two days ago.

In a post on Facebook, his dad David appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with The Metropolitan Police.

Jordan has just been in touch, I’m getting his location and going to get him. Posted by Gregg Wilson on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

However, an updated posted shortly before 4pm said: “As far as we know he has made contact with Gregg Wilson.

He added: “Thank you to everyone from everywhere for everything”.

It’s understood Jordan was a club promoter in Aberdeen, and moved to London in 2017 after 10 years in the Granite City.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “We are in contact with the Spanish authorities and supporting friends of a missing British man in Barcelona.”