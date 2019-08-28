Dad thanks hero north-east schoolgirls for lilo rescue

A man has thanked two north-east schoolgirls saying it’s because of them his children still had a dad to go home to.

Isla and Eilidh Noble were told they deserved medals for rushing into the North Sea to rescue Phil and his four-year-old son on Monday.

Using a lilo the pair were able to bring both back to shore.

And while Phil was airlifted from the scene, he was well enough to visit the girls at their home yesterday to thank them personally.

A statement released by RNLI Fraserburgh said: “Phil said he wanted to express his gratitude to the two girls and asked them what had happened when they had rescued him.

“He wanted to thank them personally because his children still had a dad to go home to.

“He’d also been unaware of all the press interest, his wife had got the girls’ address when they were waiting for the helicopter at the beach.

“On holiday in the Fraserburgh district, Phil had phoned his father in law who said that he had heard that there had been a rescue up here. ‘Yes’ he said ‘That was me’,”

Isla and Eilidh’s mum Lisa said: “It was really good for the girls to see Phil and they were really pleased that he looked so fit and well and had made a full recovery.”