Dad-of-two who battled Covid in intensive care thanks NHS Grampian for saving his life

A father-of-two has thanked NHS Grampian for saving his life after a lengthy battle with Covid.

Brian McBride spent more than two-months battling the illness in intensive care – including weeks on a life-saving machine that took over the work of his ailing lungs.

Mr McBride praised the work of NHS Lanarkshire staff, who treated him at University Hospital Monklands, and their NHS Grampian colleagues, who helped save his life using a specialist treatment called ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation).