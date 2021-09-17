Dad of tragic Kacey Seivwright says family ‘overwhelmed’ by support as first defibrillators in her memory are installed

The father of a six-year-old girl died at an after-school club in Aberdeen last month has said the community’s support has been “unreal”.

Tullos Primary pupil Kacey Seivwright took ill on August 23, but could not be saved.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the north-east, with donations flooding in to buy defibrillators for schools and clubs across Aberdeen.

Now the first four life-saving devices have been installed, and Kacey’s dad Raymond is determined to protect other families from going through the same heartbreak.

More than £30,000 has been raised in the youngster’s name since her death, with a fundraising page hitting more than £10,000 within days.

Mr Seivwright, who admitted it was hard to keep track of where all the donations were coming from as many people are keen to help, said: “The support has been unreal. The community has been fully behind us.”

‘Make sure no other family goes through what we did’

The assistant subsea engineer, said: “My plan is to basically use all that money to buy defibrillators and get them into as many schools and clubs as we possibly can to make sure that no other family ever has to go through what we’ve been through. That’s what we want.”

He said his family – including Kacey’s mother Michelle and her siblings Brandon, 18, Kelsey, 15, and Junior, 10 – have been touched by the “amazing” community response.

Mr Seivwright personally delivered equipment to Tullos School and Walker Road Primary on Friday, and to Balnagask Community Centre and Kirkhill Primary School on Monday.

The initial batch was bought using £3,500 raised by the Yilmaz Snack Bar in Altens Industrial Estate earlier this month.

Business owner Yilmaz Huseyin gave food away free of charge for an entire Saturday, only asking that customers make a donation to Kacey’s fund.

Mr Yilmaz, whose wife is close friends with the Seivwright family, said: “We want to help as much as we can, and we help all who are struggling or needing anything.”

Keep coming guys you are all amazing ♥️ Thank you all so much 💖 Open till 2pm #kacey 💖 Posted by Yilmaz Huseyin on Saturday, 4 September 2021

Other local businesses have also stepped up to help raise money, with All Round Chocolate in Stonehaven organising a raffle that brought in £660.

A follow-up raffle with contributions from locals has already made more than £1,200. The prizes will be distributed at a charity disco next month, raising even more with ticket sales.

Shop owner Jamie Russo said: “We wanted to try and raise more money, so we put a little feeler to local businesses.

“We ended up with over 100 businesses from Aberdeen to Bervie coming back to us offering prizes and donations, which was incredible.”

Among them was Aberdeen FC, with goalkeeper and former captain Joe Lewis collecting signatures on a shirt to offer as a prize.

In a statement, the club said: “All at AFC and AFCCT were deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Kacey.

“As a club rooted in its local community, we felt compelled to lend our support to the fundraising efforts and were more than happy to donate a shirt signed by our first team players.

“We hope this will help with the efforts to raise funds and extend our heartfelt condolences to Kacey’s family and friends.”

‘Everyone’s pulled together’

So much action has been taking place to raise money, that Mr Seivwright said he has been unable to keep track of it all.

He said: “I have no idea what everyone’s been organising – there’s that many things going on round about it that we don’t even know about, and only find out about afterwards.

“Everyone’s pulled together, I think because it’s such a good cause, to potentially save someone.”

He added: “It’s been amazing, the support we’ve had from all the community. Not just from Torry as a community itself, but everyone. It’s been amazing.”