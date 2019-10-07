Dad, beat it – there’s a new PC on these north-east streets

A north-east police officer who is retiring after almost three decades knows his old beat is in good hands – after his son joined the force.

Moray Sergeant Ally Bruce is stepping down from his role with Police Scotland, and his son PC Harry Bruce will now walk the same streets his father did.

After joining the police in August 1990 Sgt Bruce primarily covered the Elgin area.

He has worked with the community policing teams in Banff, Buckie, Forres, Fochabers and Lossiemouth, as well as the CID in the Moray area.

PC Bruce, who has just finished his probationary period working in the Buckie area, has been offered some advice from his dad.

Sgt Bruce said: “When I started there was no computers in the office we used, and the only one that was used was by control room staff.

“Everything was done on paper whereas now very little is, and we have even just seen the release of the new mobile devices. It is definitely something the younger generation will pick up quicker than retiring dinosaurs.

“The best advice I can offer is to deal with people the way you would expect to be dealt with – you never know when you might need help from that person you are dealing with.

“I know that we cannot be popular all the time with decisions we make, but the decisions made are always done so with the best of intentions.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sgt Bruce has led many operations throughout his time with Police Scotland.

An example is one in 2015 where officers swooped on pubs and clubs in both Moray and Aberdeenshire to tackle violent crime over the festive period.

Operation Festive Sandside was formed to crack down on assault figures with an increased police presence at popular nightspots in the north-east.

Sgt Bruce added: “It will be strange to suddenly wake up no longer a police officer having done it for such a long time.

“I will mainly be thinking about the colleagues I have worked with over the years and the experiences and things I have seen – they will be with me for life.

“The camaraderie in the office is second to none and we do look out for each other at all times.”

A statement from Police Scotland thanked Sgt Bruce for his service.

It said: “Thank you Sergeant Bruce.

“Your colleagues have described you as a true officer and a gentleman, and genuinely one of the nicest and most respected sergeants they have had the pleasure to work with.

“Have a very happy retirement.”