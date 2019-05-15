7 charged after drugs bust at Aberdeen train station

Seven people have been charged with drugs offences after a police crackdown at Aberdeen’s rail and bus stations.

In a two-day operation, witnessed by the Evening Express, police deployed Buster the sniffer dog at Aberdeen railway and bus stations on the first two days of this week and halted people bringing drugs into the city.

Officers seized heroin, ecstasy and cannabis and £2,910 in ill-gotten gains.

In addition to the seven charged, another person was charged in relation to another offence, and two others were dealt with under proceeds of crime legislation.

Buster searched more than 100 passengers a minute as they left coaches and trains arriving from the Central Belt and England – without breaking passengers’ stride.

When he found something amiss, uniformed officers carried out a search. In one incident, a suspect spotted officers and ran towards Union Square, where he was arrested with the help of undercover officers.

As well as illegal substances, Buster’s nose was so sharp he detected legal hemp oil on one passenger and traces of chemicals on a science student.

Men aged 20, 21, 30, 48 and 64 were charged with cannabis possession, a man aged 23 was charged with ecstasy possession and a man aged 29 was charged with heroin possession.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man was charged with public indecency.

Cash was seized from men aged 21 and 25 under proceeds of crime law.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray hailed the success of the operation and added: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for officers every single day.

“Part of that is targeting the transport routes used to courier drugs into the north-east – the train station in Aberdeen being one of those.

“Highly visible operations like this detect and disrupt those who choose to take drugs into the city and send a very clear message criminal behaviour like this won’t be tolerated.

“We are committed to making the north-east a hostile environment for those involved in serious drug crime and I warn anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved, to be under no illusion – we will identify you and charge you and bring you to court.

“We will carry out disruption tactics like this as often as we can using the invaluable skills of our drug detection dogs.”