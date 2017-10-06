Dons hope Kingsford Stadium will be on time despite deferring decision on plans

The Dons face a race against time to deliver a new £50 million stadium for the 2020/21 season, after the club deferred a crunch vote.

City councillors had been expected to rule on Wednesday over the proposed 20,000-seat arena, training academy and heritage museum at Kingsford.

But Aberdeen FC has asked for the decision on the application’s fate to be deferred so that further discussions can be held with the planning service.

Town House sources have claimed the report – which was not released publicly – recommended councillors refuse the plans.

A spokeswoman for the club said: “A deferral will mean it is incredibly tight to meet our original timescales but if everyone can work together, it is achievable.”

It is understood planners came forward “at the 11th hour” with additional concerns on extra information requested back in August.

The club is understood to want more time to address some finer details relating to the application and therefore giving it a greater chance of success.

The hope is that the decision can be made at the next meeting of all councillors on December 11.

AFC chairman Stewart Milne said: “This is a once in a generation project with major implications for the club, the city and the wider region.

“It is also an application with a degree of legal and planning complexity that needs to be carefully considered.

“We have therefore decided to request that our application be deferred to a future meeting of the full council.”

A decision was first expected in May but was delayed until after the local elections and scheduled for June.

But there was a further postponement until this month, after the council asked club chiefs for more information.

The club carried out the extra work as requested and submitted the relevant reports to the council.

AFC has previously said slippage beyond October would mean missing the original target timescales.

These aimed to deliver the community sports campus and football training academy in 2018 and the new stadium in time for the 2020-21 season.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that item 9(h), in relation to the application for planning consent for proposed community and sports facilities at West Kingsford, has been withdrawn from the agenda for the meeting of full council on October 11 at the request of the applicant, Aberdeen Football Club.”

She added: “Having regard to the nature of the application and the associated complexities, and in light of the public interest, the planning authority has acceded to the request on this occasion.

“The request has been made to enable the applicant to seek further discussions and clarification to take place with the planning authority.

“If necessary, further planning consultation will follow.”

In a statement the No Kingsford Stadium Group said: “NKS are unsurprised by AFC’s decision to withdraw the plans for consideration.

“As NKS have stated throughout this process the application breaches many insurmountable planning policies. This is the wrong location for this development.

“We suggest AFC work with the council to develop the identified sites and NKS continues to be opposed to any further development of the green belt along the A944.”