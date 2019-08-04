D-day as future of former north-east school up for debate

The fate of a former north-east school could be decided next month.

The Garioch Partnership (TGP) had its plans to gain control of the Market Place School site in Inverurie rejected in August by Aberdeenshire Council and is currently appealing to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

A site visit was held last week with the three parties at the school before a conclusion is due from the Scottish Government at the end of August.

The building has lain empty since October 2017 when pupils transferred to the town’s new Uryside Primary School.

TGP is looking to turn the old building into a community hub, bringing together existing and new groups in a dedicated space via a Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

Aberdeenshire Council is looking at an alternative use for the site.

It is looking at potentially turning the area into a car park for the authority’s staff with a view to moving its workforce from the town’s Gordon House to offices at Inverurie Town Hall.

Aberdeenshire Council refused the CAT for TGP on a number of grounds including a “lack of evidence” in the group’s business plan, information on how the organisation would fund itself in the long term, a lack of strong demonstration of community demand for such a facility and no indication the group had taken an independent survey of the building.

But in its appeal, TGP provided detailed responses to each of the council’s formal reasons for refusal and sought reassurance from the council that the historic building – which opened in 1863 – would not be demolished while the appeal was in progress.

In the document, TGP also highlighted support locally from third sector groups, the town’s business association and Inverurie BID (Business Improvement district).

Colin Bell, case officer for the planning and environmental appeals division, said in a letter to Aberdeenshire Council and TGP that a report on the appeal was due on August 29.

He wrote: “The purpose of this visit is to allow the reporter to become familiar with all the physical aspects of the site and the surrounding area.

“Please note, although you can point out to the reporter the features of the site that relate to the appeal, the reporter is unable to enter into any detailed discussion about the case.”

Concerns had previously been raised by John Chapman, chairman of TGP, that the building could be vulnerable to vandalism.

In its appeal, the group had warned lead and copper had been stolen from the site in November.

Aberdeenshire Council arranged a full safety inspection of the school following the suspected theft.

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment when approached by the Evening Express due to the ongoing appeal.