Cystic Fibrosis drugs will be ‘life-changing’ for Aberdeen baby

The Aberdeen family of a four-month-old baby living with cystic fibrosis today said newly approved drugs will be “life-changing”.

Piper Laing was diagnosed with the inherited condition, which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system, as a newborn.

Mum Kerry and dad Chris said the Scottish Government’s pricing agreement with pharmaceutical firm Vertex International for drugs Orkambi and Symkevi could hopefully extend little Piper’s life.

Vertex International says the medication could extend a patient’s life by around 26 years.

Kerry, 29, said: “This is life-changing for us. We are so relieved because it will hopefully extend her life and we just want our little girl to be here for as long as possible.

“We know how lucky we are. If Piper was born 10 or 20 years ago she may not have lived as long and we know people have died waiting for these kind of drugs to become available.”

While the drugs cannot cure cystic fibrosis, they can slow the decline in lung function, which can be the main cause of death in people living with the disease.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) – the body which approves drugs for use by the NHS in Scotland – rejected the treatments over cost. It has been reported Orkambi can total £100,000 a year per patient.

However, the Scottish Government’s new agreement means approximately 400 people living with cystic fibrosis will now be able to access the medication over the next five years.

Piper, who has an older brother Mason, 4, will be able to be prescribed Orkambi on her second birthday.

She will then be allowed to have Symkevi aged 12, if the agreement is extended.

Kerry, who lives in Bridge of Don, said: “On her second birthday, we will be straight down there collecting the prescription. I didn’t even know they were that far along in the discussions so when I heard the news I was surprised.

“We are just so happy and we are going to celebrate with family at the weekend.”

She added: “Piper was in hospital for about three weeks in the summer from a chest infection and a blockage in her stomach. She is now gaining weight and she is very playful and bubbly.

“The main goal for us as her parents is to make sure she is healthy as possible.”

Kerry and Chris hope Scotland will lead the way and the medication will be available UK-wide soon.