Aberdeen homelessness charity appeals for new volunteers

An Aberdeen homeless charity has issued an appeal for volunteers.

Aberdeen Cyrenians was established in 1968 and supports people who are homeless by providing information and advice, helping to tackle underlying issues such as alcohol, drugs and mental health, and offering practical help to gain employment and other skills.

The organisation is hoping to find more people to join the team.

The next available information session will be on February 13 at 6pm.

Booking is required and those interested should register by contacting volunteering@aberdeen-cyrenians.org

Meanwhile, the organisation thanked its members for their time over the festive period.

A spokesman said: “All year round they give up their time to help people affected by homelessness.

“We’re hoping to find some more stars to join the team.”