Cyclists to clock up thousands of miles to raise cash for Childline Aberdeen

Staff and members of a triathlon coaching centre will cycle hundreds of miles indoors to help Childline Aberdeen take more calls from children who are struggling.

The inspiration for Total Endurance’s challenge comes from its member, Dean Stott, who broke the cycling record for the Pan American Highway two years ago – completing 14,000 miles in 99 days.

The challenge is for almost 50 members ­- individually or in teams ­- to use indoor trainers and online cycling systems to ride Dean’s average daily distance of 139 miles on May 9. Some riders will do extra miles on Friday evening and Sunday, bringing the joint total to about 8,000 miles.

A third of the funds raised will go to the Aberdeen Childline base, which is looking to recruit and train 150 new volunteer counsellors, over a three-year period, at a cost of £240,000.

Matt Connelly, NSPCC Scotland community fundraising manager for the north-east, said: “This is a very impressive challenge and we’re very grateful they are using it to raise funds for Childline.”

