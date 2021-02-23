Cyclist treated in hospital following collision with car on Aberdeen road

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with injuries to their leg after colliding with a car in Aberdeen this morning.

The incident happened on North Anderson Drive with its junction at the Cromwell Road roundabout at 6.20am.

The cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after sustaining a leg injury.

It is understood the driver of the car was unhurt.

The road remains open.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a cyclist anda car on North Anderson Drive at 6.20am today.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital after receiving injuries to their leg, which are thought to be not life-threatening.”