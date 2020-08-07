Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash with lorry in north-east

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a lorry on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to Low Street in Banff at 2.20pm following reports of a crash.

A male cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

The road was shut for about two hours as police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened outside Wilson Defence Solicitors.

The lorry was towing a trailer behind it and remains at the scene, along with the wreckage of the bike.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday 7 August 2020, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a cyclist on Low Street, Banff.

“The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for a serious head injury.

“Inquiries continue.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they had screened an area of the street off to allow ambulance staff to work in private.