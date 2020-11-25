Cyclist taken to hospital following crash with car near north-east bridge

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car near a north-east bridge.

Emergency services were called to the A97 Banff to Dinnet road this afternoon close to Stockie Bridge.

The road was blocked and traffic diverted for about an hour while the incident near Cobairdy was dealt with.

BbirdServiceUpdate 12.30hrs

301 service is currently suspended at #Cobairdy , heading to #Aberchirder due to an RTC (not involving the bus). There is no diversion available from this point . Sorry for the inconvenience. For live bus times please see our app pic.twitter.com/xbfTvbD8eW — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) November 25, 2020

A male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on the A97 near Stockie Bridge around 12.10pm on Wednesday, 25 November, 2020.

“The male cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”