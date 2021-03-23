Cyclist taken to hospital after crash outside Pittodrie Stadium

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car on a road outside Pittodrie Stadium.

Emergency services were called to Golf Road, which runs alongside the Aberdeen FC home stadium, around 5.15pm.

The cyclist’s injuries are said not to be life threatening, and the road was not closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 following the report of a road crash involving a car and a push bike on Golf Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.”