A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on an Aberdeen road.

Police were called to a roundabout at the junction of the A92, The Parkway, Gordon Brae and Whitestripes Avenue at 5.45pm today after a car and a cyclist collided.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a precautionary check up.

“He was not injured as a result of the collision.

“The road was not closed and traffic flow is back to normal.”