Cyclist stops off in Aberdeen en route from Sussex to Shetland

A man has stopped off in Aberdeen on a charity cycle from Sussex to Shetland to raise awareness for the Samaritans charity.

Steve Johnston, 65, has volunteered for the charity in Hastings over the past five years and is visiting each branch on his journey to volunteer to work a shift.

During his visit to the city, the education consultant took calls from people who needed advice on Monday night.

He left Aberdeen yesterday morning and will stop off in Turriff before heading north.

He said: “I am working my way up to Shetland and the branch in Aberdeen is on the way there.

“Being a Samaritan I wanted to do my bit to promote the charity.

“I have even had to support people on the ride, people who asked if they can talk to me.”

Mr Johnston will be joined by his colleagues accompanying him on different parts of the journey which will cover 1,600 miles.

He is also raising money for the Samaritans through the event which he aims to complete on May 24.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Vo0HE8