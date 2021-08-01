Cyclist rescued from water after falling over bridge near Portsoy

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after plunging into an Aberdeenshire burn.

Emergency services raced to the Burn of Boyne, at Scottsmill Bridge, near Portsoy, after the alarm was raised at about 10.50am on Saturday.

Two boat teams, as well as four pump appliances, an aerial appliance and a life rescue team were sent to the incident to pull the cyclist to safety.

A coastguard rescue team and police were also called to assist with the rescue just off the B9139 Inverboyndie to Portsoy road.

The man was pulled out of the river at about 12.15pm and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a male cyclist coming off the road and falling in the water at Scottsmill Bridge on the B9139 near Portsoy.

“Emergency services, including the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, attended and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.57am. Two boat teams were sent to the scene, as well as four pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a life rescue team.

“We got the stop message 12.17pm.”

A coastguard spokesman added: “We received a call about a man, who had fallen into the river at 10.55am.

“Coastguard rescue teams were asked to assist emergency services with a cyclist who had fallen in the river bank after leaving the B9139 at Scottsmill Bridge.

“He was recovered back to road and taken to hospital.”