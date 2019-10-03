Cyclist knocked down on Aberdeen bridge

Police officers are in attendance after a cyclist was clipped by a car on an Aberdeen bridge, causing them to fall off their bike.

The incident was reported at 7.15am this morning on the King George VI bridge.

The male cyclist is not thought to be seriously injured as a result of the collision, which involved a car hitting the back of the bike.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was a low speed impact, less than 5mph.

“The cyclist is not thought to be seriously injured.

“The car clipped the back of the bike and the cyclist has fallen off.”